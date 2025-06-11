Azerbaijan reports monthly drop in transport and storage service indices
Transport and storage service prices in Azerbaijan fell by nearly three percent in April compared to the previous month, while showing a slight annual increase. Postal and courier services continued to grow, with prices rising over three percent year-on-year, reflecting mixed trends in the service sector.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy