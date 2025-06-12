Iran invests in agricultural processing to raise food production capacity
Iran will launch over 150 agricultural processing projects during Agriculture Week, backed by nearly 61 trillion rials in investment. These facilities are expected to process around 2 million tons of products annually and create jobs for nearly 9,000 people.
