Middle Corridor emerges as economic lifeline across entire route - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11.​ Shifting dynamics in global transport, rising geopolitical tensions, and energy security concerns have amplified the strategic importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

“This route is not just a rival to northern and southern corridors—it’s a transformative force across the geoeconomic map. Its development will undoubtedly spur economic growth in every country along the corridor.

Connecting China to Europe via Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and European markets, the Middle Corridor offers an integrated multimodal route that blends maritime, rail, and road networks. The corridor provides a faster and more secure alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern transit routes connecting Western China to Europe.

Logistical challenges along the Northern Corridor—particularly in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine conflict—have significantly elevated the strategic relevance of the Middle Corridor. In this shifting landscape, Azerbaijan is emerging as the principal driving force behind the corridor’s development. Beyond its favorable geographic position, Baku plays a leading role through strong political commitment, robust economic capabilities, and sustained investment in transport infrastructure," he said.

Garayev also highlighted Azerbaijan’s proactive role in regional logistics, referencing major infrastructures.

“Historically situated at the crossroads of the Silk Road, our country continues to uphold its strategic importance in the modern era. In recent years, infrastructure projects spearheaded by President Ilham Aliyev — including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the Alat International Sea Trade Port, and upgraded rail and highway networks — have positioned Azerbaijan as the ‘beating heart’ of the Middle Corridor," he noted.

Addressing the latest regional developments, Garayev highlighted the recent inauguration of the "Poti TransTerminal" in Georgia’s Poti Port, describing it as a significant milestone in the continued expansion of the Middle Corridor’s logistics capacity.

“The inauguration was attended by official representatives from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. The design, construction, and oversight of the terminal were carried out by the Azerbaijani company ZAO INNOPRO. This alone underscores Azerbaijan’s active role in the development of the corridor and its contribution to the region in both technological and engineering spheres. The new terminal in Georgia’s Port of Poti is poised to become a critical hub for redirecting cargo flows more efficiently across the Black Sea. He added that Georgia’s role in this process creates new pathways for Azerbaijan’s westward connectivity.

The successful functioning of the Middle Corridor hinges not only on physical infrastructure but also on strong political and economic coordination. In this context, the regional cooperation framework formed between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, and Uzbekistan in recent years has become strategically vital. Since 2022, these countries have established coordination councils and introduced initiatives such as tariff harmonization, simplified customs procedures, digitalization, and the implementation of a ‘single window’ system. Azerbaijan acts as both a key initiator and a principal implementer of these efforts," he said.

The political analyst also highlighted that over the past 15 years, the Azerbaijani government has made substantial investments to enhance the Middle Corridor’s transit capacity. The next strategic phase, he said, is the realization of the Zangezur Corridor, which will not only strengthen the route further but also provide a direct link through Armenia to Nakhchivan and on to Türkiye.

"The Zangezur Corridor is not merely a transportation initiative, but also a political and economic integration project. Once operational, it will make the southern branch of the Middle Corridor more functional and consolidate Azerbaijan’s position as a regional logistics leader.

Moreover, the deepening of transport and energy cooperation under the strategic partnership between the European Union (EU) and Azerbaijan has elevated the importance of the Middle Corridor as a key route for delivering both energy resources and commercial cargo to Europe. The European Commission is providing financial and technical support for the corridor’s digitalization, the deployment of green technologies, and the development of high-speed logistics platforms. This also reflects Azerbaijan’s expanding role in international cooperation frameworks," he added.

Garayev noted that maintaining the Middle Corridor’s competitiveness in the future depends on three critical areas: digitalization, sustainability, and innovation.

"The Middle Corridor is no longer just a transportation route—it has evolved into a political, economic, and geostrategic platform. Azerbaijan serves as both the 'brain' and the 'heart' of this corridor. The ongoing initiatives and international partnerships demonstrate that Azerbaijan is becoming a major transport and logistics hub not only for the region, but for the wider Eurasian landscape," he concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel