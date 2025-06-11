Uzbekistan, UAE expand investment portfolio and seek new partnerships

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 11. The portfolio of projects between Uzbekistan and leading Emirati companies has now surpassed $20 billion, with several new agreements signed during the 4th Tashkent Investment Forum, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president’s office.

This was discussed during a meeting of the Foreign Investors' Council, where President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with a delegation from the UAE, headed by Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei.

Top executives from several major Emirati companies, including Amea Power, Etihad Water & Electricity, TAQA Water Solutions, AD Ports, and Masdar, also participated in the talks.

The discussions centered on advancing the practical implementation of agreements made following President Mirziyoyev's visit to the UAE in January. Both sides emphasized the dynamic growth of the Uzbekistan-UAE strategic partnership, with notable increases in trade, investment, the number of joint ventures, and the frequency of direct flights between the two nations.

An agreement was reached to expedite the execution of extensive initiatives across pivotal sectors, encompassing energy, transportation, logistics, agriculture, healthcare, education, urban development, and water resource management.

This meeting represents another key milestone in strengthening bilateral ties and fostering long-term economic growth between Uzbekistan and the UAE.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel