Iran to cast its net wide with flurry of fisheries projects across its provinces

With an investment of almost 8 trillion rials, Iran intends to launch 80 fisheries projects across 25 provinces, as was noted during Agriculture Week. More than 300 new jobs will be created, and the production of fish and shrimp will be greatly increased as a result of the effort.

