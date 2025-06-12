Kazakh official lays cards on table on family institution-driven reforms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12.​ Kazakhstan is steadily implementing measures aimed at reinforcing the institution of the family, said Kairat Kambarov, Chairman of the Committee for Youth and Family Affairs of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

In his address at the second meeting of ministers and heads of institutions responsible for family and social policy issues of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku, Kambarov emphasized that the state is consistently taking steps to strengthen the family institution, protect motherhood and childhood, and uphold gender equality.

Kambarov pointed out that Kazakhstan is pulling out all the stops with major events, festivals, and campaigns to shine a light on the importance of family and foster a positive image of it in society. He also put his cards on the table about the need for flexible and hybrid employment formats, which are a godsend for mothers of young children.

"Kazakhstan is pursuing systemic measures to ensure equal rights for men and women across all areas of public life," Kambarov added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel