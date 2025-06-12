Iran’s Hormozgan Province leads way in non-oil export growth

Iran's non-oil exports through Hormozgan customs rose by roughly 10 percent in value and weight compared to the same period last year, reaching nearly $2 billion in shipments. Imports through the same route slightly declined in value but remained stable in volume, reflecting changing trade patterns and commodity flows.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register