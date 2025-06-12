Iran’s Hormozgan Province leads way in non-oil export growth
Iran's non-oil exports through Hormozgan customs rose by roughly 10 percent in value and weight compared to the same period last year, reaching nearly $2 billion in shipments. Imports through the same route slightly declined in value but remained stable in volume, reflecting changing trade patterns and commodity flows.
