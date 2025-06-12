Azerbaijan unveils winter grain planting coverage across regions
Azerbaijan has launched this year’s winter grain harvest across forty districts, with the focus currently on barley fields. According to the Agriculture Ministry, winter grains were sown on nearly one million hectares nationwide, including over half a million for wheat.
