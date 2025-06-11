Azerbaijani diaspora packs punch with int’l boxing event in Germany (PHOTO)

Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11.​ An international boxing and K1 kickboxing tournament was held in Schwelm, Germany, marking Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The event, titled "SFIT – PROVE YOURSELF," was organized with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora (SCWD) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in collaboration with the Azerbaijani diaspora in Germany and the "Fight Club Stolz" boxing club. According to a statement from SCWD, the initiative aimed to strengthen unity among Azerbaijanis living abroad, promote healthy living, and foster cross-cultural friendship and cooperation.

More than 60 athletes representing Azerbaijan, Germany, Albania, Türkiye, Poland, and several other countries participated in the tournament. Throughout 27 bouts, competitors across multiple age groups and weight divisions showcased their skills in front of a diverse audience.

Azerbaijan’s Izzet Aslanov secured first place in the 60-kilogram weight category in the adult division. Organizers awarded winners with medals, trophies, and special prizes in recognition of their performance.

The event drew spectators, including representatives of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), local sports club officials, members of diaspora organizations, and numerous sports enthusiasts, reflecting the growing influence of cultural diplomacy through sport.

