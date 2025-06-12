OTS secretary general gives rundowns on family credo

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12.​ Family has always held a special place in the Turkic world, said Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.

Speaking during the second meeting of ministers and heads of institutions responsible for family and social policy in OTS member countries in Baku, Omuraliev noted that the family has always had a special and respected place in the Turkic world.

"Family is the foundation upon which society is built—a space where traditions are passed down, values are shared, and mutual care and responsibility are demonstrated. Across generations, our people have preserved a strong sense of unity, respect for elders, and deep family bonds," he said.

Omuraliev added that by supporting the family institution, Turkic countries also help women, children, and youth overcome modern challenges, contributing to future harmony and sustainability.

"Today's meeting marks an important step forward in our shared commitment to advancing the organization's family and social agenda," Omuraliyev emphasized.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

