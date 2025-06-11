Russian MFA calls out Armenian journalist over repeated provocations on monuments in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. During a recent press briefing, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova sharply rebuked Armenian journalist Ayk Khalatyan for repeatedly raising provocative questions about the alleged demolition of monuments in Karabakh.

Khalatyan asked once again about the status of these monuments. Zakharova responded with a pointed rebuttal, emphasizing ongoing negotiations with Azerbaijani officials on the issue.

“We are in talks with our Azerbaijani colleagues regarding this matter, and I can assure you of that,” Zakharova stated. She then challenged Khalatyan, asking if he showed similar concern for monuments being taken down in other countries. “I have never seen such active efforts from your side to defend the memory of Soviet soldiers, many of whom have Armenian origins,” she added.

She stressed that Russia is committed to preserving the memory of fallen soldiers by maintaining graves, laying flowers, and protecting monuments from desecration. The spokesperson questioned why Khalatyan did not raise similar issues within Armenia or inquire about joint efforts to preserve historical memory.

Maria Zakharova called on the journalist to cease raising the topic in a provocative manner. “We understand the reasons and context behind your questions, but at this point, it is becoming almost sacrilegious,” she said.