TotalEnergies teams up with Mistral AI to develop digital tools for energy transition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. TotalEnergies has entered into a collaboration with French AI company Mistral AI to advance the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in support of its multi-energy strategy, with a focus on low-carbon energy solutions, Trend reports.

As part of the agreement, the two companies will establish a joint innovation lab staffed by their respective teams. Mistral AI will provide AI technologies, while TotalEnergies will contribute expertise in energy production, including renewables. The lab will focus on developing digital tools to support research, optimize industrial performance, and improve customer energy management.

Initial projects include an AI assistant for researchers, decision-support tools to reduce emissions, and solutions to help customers manage their energy use. Additional use cases in renewable energy production will also be explored.

The partners will assess the potential for TotalEnergies to adopt AI infrastructure in the context of European digital sovereignty.

This partnership is part of TotalEnergies’ broader digital strategy, which includes the use of AI in industrial operations and energy transition efforts. The company’s Digital Factory, launched five years ago, has already developed over 100 digital solutions, including those based on machine learning and generative AI.