Azerbaijan amplifies its social welfare allocations - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12.​ Azerbaijan has raised social benefits following a decree signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The presidential decree, titled "On the Increase of Social Benefits, Presidential Pensions, and Honorary Title Pensions," which amends several prior orders and decrees, outlines new rates for various social payments effective from July 1.

Social benefits are as follows:

- 300 manat ($176.4) for individuals with disabilities affecting 81–100 percent of bodily functions, 250 manat ($147) for those with 61–80 percent impairment, and 180 manat ($105.8) for disabilities ranging from 31–60 percent;

- 140 manat ($82.3) for families who have lost their primary breadwinner;

- 140 manat ($82.3) for children of active-duty military personnel;

- 140 manat ($82.3) for guardians of children who have lost their parents or are deprived of parental care;

- 140 manat ($82.3) per child for low-income families with children under one year old;

- 140 manat ($82.3) per child for women with more than five children;

- 240 manat ($141.1) for an adopted child, excluding those under 18 with a disability;

- For foster families raising a child under 18 with a disability: 500 manat ($294.1) for ages 0–6, 600 manat ($352.9) for ages 7–13, and 650 manat ($382.3) for ages 14–18;

- 600 manat ($352.9) for the birth of a child;

- 600 manat ($352.9) for funeral expenses.

Additionally, starting July 1, the monthly presidential pensions are set as follows:

- 2,200 manat ($1,294) for individuals awarded the title of “Hero of the Patriotic War”;

- 2,000 manat ($1,294) for each person awarded the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan;

- 700 manat ($411.7) for the family of a martyr;

- 700 manat ($411.7) for the family of a January 20 martyr;

- 700 manat ($411.7) for families of military personnel who died while fulfilling their international duty as part of Soviet troops in Afghanistan, went missing, or were declared dead by court;

- For persons with disabilities related to the war or the January 20, 1990 events:

- 600 manat ($352.9) for those with 81–100 percent impairment of body functions;

- 500 manat ($294.1) for those with 61–80 percent impairment;

- 400 manat ($235.2) for those with 31–60 percent impairment;

- 120 manat ($70.5) for caregivers of persons with 81–100 percent impairment or under the age of 18;

- 250 manat ($147) for individuals declared disabled due to 81–100 percent impairment from general causes (excluding visual impairment);

- 350 manat ($205.8) for individuals declared visually impaired with 81–100 percent impairment from general causes.

Starting July 1, monthly pensions for honorary titles will be 300 manat ($176.4) for people’s writers, poets, artists, and painters, and 200 manat ($117.6) for honored professionals across various fields, including science, arts, culture, education, medicine, architecture, sports, civil service, journalism, engineering, law, agriculture, piloting, and healthcare.

The Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with addressing all matters arising from this decree.

