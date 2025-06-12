Azerbaijani state pursues consistent policy to ensure women's rights and expand their role in society - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The Azerbaijani state pursues a consistent policy to ensure women's rights and expand their role in society. Women in our country actively participate in socio-political processes through their cultural and scientific potential and are duly represented in state institutions, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the Second Meeting of Ministers and Heads of Agencies in charge of Family and Social Policy of the Organization of Turkic States on the theme "The Role of Women in Modern Society: Sustainable Development and Traditional Values", Trend reports.

"In the lives of the Turkic peoples, who share rich common historical and cultural roots, the family has always formed the foundation of social order. Throughout our glorious history, women have served as the moral pillar of the family, considered the defense of the homeland their sacred duty, and contributed to the progress of society by attaining high public positions. They have played an exceptional role in preserving and sustaining the treasury of our shared moral values.

In the current era of global challenges, deepening cooperation in family issues and social policy within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States is of great significance for protecting and strengthening the family institution in our countries, while also opening up new opportunities for sustainable development and inclusivity in harmony with traditional values," said President Ilham Aliyev.