Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament meets with Uzbekistan's legislative head

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11.​ Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, has had a meeting on 11 June with Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Nurdinjon Ismoilov, on the margins of the XIV Plenary Meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States, Trend reports.

The Speakers voiced satisfaction with the high standards of the relationship between our friendly states and underscored the fruitful cooperation of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in many fields. They also highlight the essential roles of both Heads of State in the relations, having reached today’s elevated position; it was said that reciprocal visits at the high and summit levels, as well as intensive contacts, had ensured that the connexions between our friendly and brotherly countries had entered a new phase.

Also, it was said as the conversation went on that the expanding ties between our legislative bodies provide for the development of the bilateral relations. It was stressed that the ties of the Milli Majlis with both Chambers of the Parliament of Uzbekistan were at a high level. Speaker Sahiba Gafarova fondly recalled her visit to Uzbekistan as well as the arrival of the Heads of Uzbekistan’s legislative institutions to our country, and mentioned the positive dynamic in that area. Our MPs’ fruitful collaboration, be it bilateral or in international organisations, was broached as well.

Besides, the meeting had an exchange of opinions about other matters of shared interest.

