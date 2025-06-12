Uzbekistan unveils strategic European collaborations at Tashkent Forum

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 12. As part of the Tashkent International Investment Forum, the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, held discussions with the heads of several leading European companies, including Standard Chartered, International Hospitals Group, LVMH, and Airbus, focusing on upcoming collaborative projects, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president’s office.

The Uzbek president highlighted that the growing participation of European companies in the forum reflects the mutual interest in enhancing economic and investment ties between Uzbekistan and Europe.

He articulated contentment with the consistent upward trajectory in trade metrics, collaborative enterprises, and the burgeoning investment portfolio with European counterparts. Furthermore, a comprehensive framework for cultural, humanitarian, educational, and tourism synergies has been instituted between the two parties.

During his meeting with Saif Malik, CEO of Standard Chartered, the discussion focused on expanding cooperation in financing small businesses and infrastructure projects, as well as the development of new credit lines for Uzbek banks.

With Chester King, Chairman of International Hospitals Group, the leaders reviewed plans for building a new clinic and managing multidisciplinary medical centers in Uzbekistan through a public-private partnership.

The conversation with LVMH included a focus on expediting the opening of the flagship LVMH store in Tashkent City. The potential inclusion of Uzbek silk and natural ingredient producers into LVMH’s supply chain was also explored.

In his talks with Johan Pelissier, President of Airbus for Europe, special emphasis was placed on broadening cooperation in the aviation sector. The adoption of a long-term cooperation program was also underscored as a key priority.

The heads of the European companies expressed their gratitude to President Mirziyoyev for his warm reception and the favorable investment climate in Uzbekistan. They reiterated their commitment to continuing participation in major projects and programs across priority sectors of the economy.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel