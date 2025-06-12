Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 12, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 44 currencies increased, while two decreased compared to June 11.

As for CBI, $1 equals 646,217 rials, and one euro is 742,500 rials, while on June 11, one euro was 734,981 rials.

Currency Rial on June 12 Rial on June 11 1 US dollar USD 646,217 643,477 1 British pound GBP 875,980 869,146 1 Swiss franc CHF 788,485 782,737 1 Swedish króna SEK 67,675 67,030 1 Norwegian krone NOK 64,159 63,742 1 Danish krone DKK 99,533 98,529 1 Indian rupee INR 7,562 7,518 1 UAE Dirham AED 175,961 175,215 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,111,823 2,100,825 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 228,794 228,052 100 Japanese yen JPY 447,204 444,015 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 82,328 81,983 1 Omani rial OMR 1,678,803 1,671,727 1 Canadian dollar CAD 472,945 470,212 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 390,636 388,850 1 South African rand ZAR 36,507 36,325 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,513 16,412 1 Russian ruble RUB 8,140 8,214 1 Qatari riyal QAR 177,532 176,779 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 49,307 49,093 1 Syrian pound SYP 50 49 1 Australian dollar AUD 421,341 419,601 1 Saudi riyal SAR 172,325 171,594 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,717,552 1,711,375 1 Singapore dollar SGD 503,281 499,927 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 528,644 526,643 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 21,606 21,521 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 308 307 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 472,379 469,627 1 Libyan dinar LYD 118,350 117,924 1 Chinese yuan CNY 89,836 89,530 100 Thai baht THB 1,983,530 1,972,119 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 152,527 151,893 1,000 South Korean won KRW 471,874 470,364 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 911,449 907,584 1 euro EUR 742,500 734,981 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 126,566 126,535 1 Georgian lari GEL 236,889 235,827 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 39,761 39,553 1 Afghan afghani AFN 9,253 9,220 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 197,318 196,481 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 380,127 378,516 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,156,289 1,152,952 1 Tajik somoni TJS 64,612 64,542 1 Turkmen manat TMT 184,110 183,372 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,490 6,501

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 819,522 rials and $1 costs 713,251 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 797,200 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 693,824 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 826,000–829,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 949,000–952,000 rials.

