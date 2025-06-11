President Ilham Aliyev allocates major funds for road repairs in Khachmaz district - decree

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree on the overhaul of the Gandob–Khachmaz–Yalama–State Border with the Russian Federation (28 km)–Old Khachmaz–Khaspoladoba–Ganjali–Babali–Azizli–Ahmadoba–Mushvig–Mushkur–Hajigazma–Hajiahmadoba–Sharifoba–Garajalli–Khazarly road in the Khachmaz district, Trend reports.

Under the decree, an initial 1.5 million manat ($880,000) from subparagraph 1.19.21 of the “Distribution of funds intended for state-owned investments in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025,” approved by Presidential Order No. 445 dated January 10, 2025, was allocated to the Azerbaijan State Roads Agency for the overhaul of a highway connecting 13 settlements and serving a population of 12,000.

The Ministry of Finance is instructed to ensure financing in the specified amount, while the Ministry of Economy is tasked with including the remaining required funds in the 2026 state budget draft.

The Cabinet of Ministers is responsible for addressing the issues arising from the implementation of this decree.

