Uzbekistan sets bold course for green transport and infrastructure by 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Our priority is green transport. We aim to complete rail electrification by 2025 and achieve 75 percent coverage by 2030, said Jasurbek Choriyev, Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan, during the panel discussion “Transportation Infrastructure: Today’s Silk Road Pathways” within the IV Tashkent International Investment Forum, Trend reports.

“We are already halfway there. Compared to neighboring and other developing countries, Uzbekistan is ahead. This comprehensive approach focusing on every sector and region is key to sustainable economic growth,” he added.

Choriyev noted that the development of rail transport remains a cornerstone of long-term national progress. While Uzbekistan’s overall economy is growing at around 5.5 percent, the transport sector is expanding at 4.4 percent, highlighting the need to accelerate efforts to match broader economic ambitions.

The Deputy Minister also highlighted major achievements in the aviation sector. Uzbekistan is currently home to 16 domestic airlines and serves 46 foreign carriers operating through 11 international airports, along with three newly launched domestic airports. These domestic hubs already meet international standards and have the potential to become fully certified international airports.

'' Uzbekistan has also signed public-private partnership (PPP) agreements with four airports, including Urgench Airport, the country’s eastern gateway. The airport recently entered into a PPP agreement with Incheon Airport, a globally recognized hub known for its operational excellence and ability to attract tourism and boost traffic volumes. In parallel, the government is advancing the development of a new Tashkent Airport designed as a major regional hub, enhancing connectivity with neighboring countries and expanding both passenger and cargo transport capacity.

The aviation sector has seen rapid growth, with Uzbekistan recording a 38 percent increase in air traffic in 2024, the highest in the region,'' he added.

Choriyev acknowledged that road infrastructure has historically lagged behind other sectors. However, ongoing partnerships with international financial institutions, including the Asian Development Bank, various European banks, and infrastructure funds, have sparked a wave of modernization projects across the country. These initiatives are expected to fully transform transportation infrastructure in Tashkent and other regions by 2030, generating new jobs and economic opportunities.

“Digitalization and regional integration are critical components of our long-term strategy. By 2030, Uzbekistan will emerge with a modern, unified transport network that supports sustainable economic growth both nationally and across Central Asia, ” Choriyev concluded.