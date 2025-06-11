Initiated by VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, training phase of “Young beekeeper” project concludes in Khizi district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11.​ Launched in 2021 at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, a new phase of the “Young Beekeeper” project - aimed at promoting employment among young families and supporting eco-entrepreneurship - has been successfully implemented in the Khizi district, Trend reports.

This year, more than 100 young families from Khizi applied to take part in the project. Applicants were evaluated based on their knowledge and experience in beekeeping, social status, and the availability of a suitable backyard for establishing a beekeeping farm.

As a result, 20 young families were selected to participate. They first underwent theoretical and practical training. Upon completion, participants will receive bee families, hives, beekeeping clothing, honey extractors, and necessary accessories. The program also provides conditions for effective honey production and offers ongoing methodological and professional support in areas such as product certification, branding, design, and sales strategy development.

Since its launch, more than 60 young families across various regions of the country have been supported through the "Young Beekeeper" project. The initiative is implemented by IDEA Public Union in collaboration with the Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Employment Agency, and the "ABAD" public legal entity.

The project seeks to protect biodiversity, promote beekeeping as an eco-entrepreneurial activity, support natural honey production, and improve the financial well-being of young families.