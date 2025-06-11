OTS launches initiatives to empower youth and support families - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. To date, active cooperation in various spheres is being carried out within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, Ömer Kocaman said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the event “Strong Families - Strong Societies: Family Support Policies in the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) countries” within the framework of the Second Meeting of Ministers and Heads of Agencies responsible for family issues and social policy of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku.

“However, until recently, there have been no activities directly related to youth and families. Despite some delay, the work in this direction has already started, and in the future, it is planned to implement new initiatives aimed at solving urgent problems of youth and families in the Turkic world,” he said.

Ömer Kocaman noted that the Organization of Turkic States already implements programs in the field of innovation and youth policy. At the same time, he said, the time has come to intensify efforts in the direction of supporting women as well.

“There are about 170 million people in the Turkic world, 40 percent of whom are young people. Today, many families face challenges and threats. It is important to protect our family values, which are based on spiritual and cultural heritage. We will continue to work on the development and implementation of coordinated strategies in the field of family policy within the OTS," he emphasized.