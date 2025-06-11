Albania sees small dip in its consumer price index

Albania’s annual inflation remained steady at 2.2 percent in May 2025, mirroring the rate from a year earlier, while monthly prices dipped by 0.3 percent. The food and beverage sector continued to drive inflation, with notable year-on-year increases in the prices of oils, vegetables, and dairy.

