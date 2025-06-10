Azerbaijan expands global engagement through diplomatic training program (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. A training program titled Advanced Foreign Service Program (AFSP) has been launched in Baku on June 10 through a joint initiative by the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA), operating under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and ADA University, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the information, this annually held program aims to foster international human capital development, promote Azerbaijan, and strengthen diplomatic cooperation. This year, 30 foreign diplomats from 27 countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Pacific, and Eastern Europe are participating.

In his opening remarks, AIDA Director Elmaddin Mehdiyev briefed the diplomats on the program’s purpose and significance, highlighting Azerbaijan’s accomplishments as a new donor country in the field of international aid. Representing ADA University, Aygun Hajiyeva, Head of the Professional Development Program and Advisor to the Vice Rector for Academic Affairs, provided a detailed overview of the program’s content and ADA’s internationally recognized training offerings.

The program, continuing until June 21, will offer a wide range of lectures and sessions delivered by professors from ADA University, seasoned diplomats from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and experts from various government institutions. Topics will include foreign policy, effective diplomacy, energy and climate diplomacy, education, tourism, and digital innovation.

In addition to academic activities, participants will engage in familiarization meetings at official institutions, gain insight into Azerbaijan’s rich cultural and historical heritage, and visit the cities of Shusha and Khankendi.

This eighth edition of the program has welcomed around 120 diplomats from over 70 countries. With this year’s participants, the total number of countries represented has risen to 90, and the number of foreign diplomats involved has reached nearly 150.

