Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 opens media accreditation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10.​ Starting today, the Baku City Circuit Operations Company, the promoter of Formula 1 races in Azerbaijan, is accepting accreditation registration for media representatives, Trend reports.

Media representatives interested in covering the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 can apply for accreditation online through the Accreditation Portal. Before registering, we recommend that media representatives review the User Guide, which provides instructions on using the portal.

Registration for the races will be open from June 10th until July 18th at 15:00. Please note that incomplete or late applications submitted after July 18th will not be considered.

Meanwhile, it's important to note that for each race in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, including the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025, the accreditation of media representatives is managed by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and Formula One Management (FOM). The registration process for local media representatives is handled by the Baku City Circuit Operations Company (BCC).

For further information about the accreditation process, interested individuals can contact by calling (+99455) 206 45 60 or emailing [email protected].