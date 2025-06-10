EBRD boosts energy efficiency in Uzbekistan’s irrigation system
Photo: EBRD
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is supporting Uzbekistan’s push for sustainable agriculture by financing the modernisation of its irrigation system. The project aims to boost energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and enhance water management across key agricultural regions.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy