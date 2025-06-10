bp unveils new digital mediation platform for Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. bp, on behalf of its co-venturers in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Shah Deniz, and South Caucasus Pipeline projects – SOCAR, TPAO, LUKOIL, SGC, NICO, MOL, INPEX, ExxonMobil, ITOCHU, ONGC Videsh, Eni, MVM, and TotalEnergies – is pleased to announce the successful completion of a pioneering digital transformation project aimed at supporting the Mediation Council of Azerbaijan in creating a new digital platform to upgrade their services, Trend reports.

This initiative marks a significant step forward in enhancing access to and the efficiency of mediation services across the country.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp vice president for the Caspian region, said: “We are pleased to support this project, which contributes to the development of a relatively new area in Azerbaijan. Until now, the Mediation Council managed appeals manually, which often led to delays and dissatisfaction among users. Recognizing the growing demand and the need for modernization, we, together with our co-venturers, supported the development of a comprehensive online platform that streamlines and digitizes the entire mediation process. We believe this project is a significant contribution to the digital transformation of Azerbaijan’s justice sector, bringing real efficiency and innovation to public services.”

The newly launched platform introduces a wide range of digital functions, significantly improving the overall management of mediation services. Key benefits include:

- Improved public access: citizens and legal entities can now access mediation services more quickly and conveniently.

- Enhanced operational efficiency: The Mediation Council can now process a significantly higher volume of applications and obtain required documents from public institutions in real time.

The project was completed over a period of eight months, with a total cost of 126,880 manat ($74,635). This includes the cost of hardware procurement and installation, IT infrastructure, software development, portal creation, and staff training to ensure effective use of the new platform.

The project was implemented by the Mediation Council of Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel