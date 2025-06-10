Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank reveals distribution of loan portfolio by sectors
PASHA Bank's 2024 loan portfolio totals 3.4 billion manat ($2 billion), with significant allocations across various sectors, including trade and services (45.3%) and individuals (12.4%). The transport, telecommunications, and energy sectors also received substantial financing, reflecting the bank's diversified lending strategy.
