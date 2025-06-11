Iran’s imports from Turkmenistan decline sharply in early 2025

Iran’s overall non-oil trade turnover with the country increased by 13% in value and 2.44% in weight, reaching $83.4 million and 251,000 tons, while the nation’s total non-oil imports saw a 7.8% decrease in value but a 1.16% rise in weight.

