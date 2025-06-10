Uzbekistan rolls out new incentives to boost investment in mineral sector

Uzbekistan is strategically leveraging its $3 trillion in mineral reserves by developing Metals of the Future techno parks in Tashkent and Samarkand, aiming to become a regional leader in high-value mineral processing. The government’s incentive package, including a 10-year rent tax refund, is designed to attract significant foreign investment and foster sustainable industrial growth.

