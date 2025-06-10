President of Uzbekistan sets ambitious vision for IT and AI innovation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 10. This year alone, IT exports from Uzbekistan are expected to reach $1 billion, with strong potential to increase this figure fivefold by 2030, said President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during the IV Tashkent International Investment Forum, Trend reports.

Uzbekistan’s achievements in digital technology have gained international recognition. Over the past year, the country has climbed 17 positions in the International AI Readiness Index.



'' Looking ahead, the government plans to launch the Cloud Technologies National Platform next year. Over the next five years, in collaboration with private investors, Uzbekistan will build 20 data centers with a combined capacity exceeding 500 megawatts.

We are also developing a national artificial intelligence model that reflects our rich history, cultural values, and innovative ideas,” the President added.

He stressed that to support the effectiveness of this system, we have launched the One Million AI Leaders project. I am confident that together, we will transform Uzbekistan into a prestigious IT and Fintech hub.



The financial sector is also undergoing significant transformation amid rapid technological change.



“For the first time, we conducted a comprehensive assessment of Uzbekistan’s financial sector in cooperation with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. They fully support our reforms in banking, finance, insurance, and the capital market, " said Mirziyoyev.

To further enhance financial stability and innovation, the government will establish a Financial Stability Council, as well as cybersecurity and fintech platforms under the Central Bank.



Significant reforms are also underway in the insurance sector, including the establishment of a National Reinsurance Company and a Global Digital Reinsurance Platform. Uzbekistan is seeing rapid growth in venture capital as an alternative source of funding for startups. Last year, two local startups surpassed the $1 billion valuation mark.



“We are committed to increasing the number of such successful companies. To support this, we have developed a draft law on Alternative Investment Funds, aiming to boost venture and alternative investments to $1 billion within the next five years,” the President stressed



These initiatives reflect Uzbekistan’s strong commitment to becoming a regional leader in digital innovation and financial modernization.