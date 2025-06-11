Iran's Eastern Railway boosts international cargo traffic
International cargo transport via Iran’s Eastern Railway rose by 12 percent in the first two months of the current Iranian year. Volume reached 52,600 tons, up from 47,000 tons a year earlier. The cargo included exports and transit goods bound for Turkmenistan and Afghanistan.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy