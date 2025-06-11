Uzbekistan, Russia focus on energy sector and nuclear cooperation at Tashkent Forum

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 11. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Alexander Novak, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, who arrived in Uzbekistan to participate in the 4th Tashkent Investment Forum, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president's office.

The main focus of the partnership discussed during the meeting was the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy sector, including the acceleration of joint oil and gas projects and further development of peaceful nuclear cooperation.

At the beginning of the meeting, Alexander Novak conveyed greetings and best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin and congratulated Uzbekistan on the successful hosting of the forum.

The two sides took a good hard look at the nuts and bolts of the agreements struck during the state visit to Uzbekistan last May, along with other high-level exchanges that have crossed their paths.

In the initial quarter of 2025, the bilateral trade dynamics between Uzbekistan and Russia escalated to a substantial $2.6 billion, characterized by an 18.2 percent uptick in Uzbek exports directed towards the Russian market.

