Kazakhstan to grant amnesty for minor crimes and vulnerable groups

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 11. Kazakhstan’s Parliament has approved an amnesty initiative to mark the 30th anniversary of the country’s Constitution, Trend reports.

The legislation provides for the release of individuals convicted of non-violent offenses that do not pose a serious threat to public safety. This includes minor infractions, as well as crimes of low and medium severity. The amnesty will also extend to socially vulnerable groups.

Preliminary estimates suggest that approximately 6,000 inmates currently serving sentences in correctional facilities and around 9,000 individuals under probation supervision may qualify for release under the new law.

Moreover, the statutory framework facilitates a decrement in the residual penal term for specified classifications of transgressors, contingent upon their complete restitution for any incurred damages.



Notwithstanding, the clemency provisions will be inapplicable to persons adjudicated for egregious offenses or transgressions associated with corruption.



The ultimate adjudication regarding the conferment of amnesty will be determined by the judiciary through a meticulous case-by-case analysis.