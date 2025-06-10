Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan discuss further dev't and strengthening of strategic co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 10. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, attending the Tashkent International Investment Forum, and discussed topical issues of further development and strengthening of Uzbek-Kazakh relations of strategic partnership, Trend reports.

At the outset of the meeting, Olzhas Bektenov conveyed sincere greetings and best wishes of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to the head of Uzbekistan.

In the course of the meeting, the parties also discussed topical issues of further development and alliance in the context of the agreements reached during the top-level meetings.

The sides noted with satisfaction the steady growth of trade turnover. Projects in the automotive, electrical, textile, metallurgical, pharmaceutical, construction, and agricultural sectors are being successfully implemented.

Furthermore, it was noted at the meeting that it is important for the governments of the two countries to take coordinated measures to increase trade turnover and form a long-term program of industrial cooperation in priority sectors, including at the regional level.