VietJet Qazaqstan increases flights between major Kazakh cities and Russia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 10. VietJet Qazaqstan airline plans to launch additional flights during the high-demand period, Trend reports.

According to the company, from July 8 to August 31, flights will increase on the

most popular routes, namely:

Astana–Omsk (Russia)–Astana (three additional frequencies, prices from 31,000 tenge, or $60.8);

Astana–Turkestan–Astana (on Tuesdays, prices from 16,000 tenge, or $31.3);

Astana–Shymkent–Astana (daily, prices from 20,000 tenge, or $39.2);

Shymkent–Zhezkazgan–Shymkent (on Thursdays and Sundays, prices from 16,000 tenge, or $31.3).

“The additional flights were planned considering the seasonal increase in passenger traffic during the summer period, including vacations, school holidays, and business trips. The summer expansion of the flight schedule aims to improve transport accessibility between Kazakhstan’s regions,” the company said.

Tickets are already available for booking on the airline’s official website.

