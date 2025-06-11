Azerbaijan reveals dominance of e-registration among local commercial entities
The number of taxpayers in Azerbaijan surpassed 1.62 million as of June 1, 2025. Most are individual taxpayers, while legal entities make up just over 13 percent. Electronic registration continues to dominate, with nearly 86 percent of new commercial entities registered online.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy