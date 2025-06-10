Annual pace of inflation in Latvia experiences slight deceleration
Photo: Wikipedia
Inflation in Latvia continued to cool in May 2025, with annual consumer price growth slowing to 3.6 percent. However, sharp increases in food, housing, and hospitality costs are still putting pressure on household budgets. While transport prices offered some relief, everyday essentials like coffee, butter, and electricity have seen steep year-on-year hikes.
