Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant firing on all cylinders once again

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Bushehr Province, located in southern Iran, has resumed operations since June 10, the NPP's director, Reza Bannazadeh, told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the NPP was suspended for the purpose of replacing the fuel layers. As a result of the activities of local specialists, all work at the plant has been completed. Technical services, tests, and repairs have been carried out.

Bannazadeh said that the plant is capable of cranking out seven million megawatt hours of electricity each year.

Bushehr NPP’s first unit began operations in 2011 and was officially handed over to Iranian control by a Russian nuclear company in 2013. Since then, the unit has produced electricity at a maximum capacity of 1,000 megawatt-hours and has generated over 65 billion kilowatt-hours over a ten-year span.

Construction of the second and third units began in 2017 on a 50-hectare site. Once operational, each unit is expected to generate 1,057 megawatts of electricity. Their combined contribution could save about 10 million barrels of crude oil or 1.6 billion cubic meters of gas annually, while preventing nearly seven million tons of pollutant emissions.

The generation of electrical energy at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant from 2013 through March 20, 2025, totaled 72.4 million kilowatt-hours.

