President Xi Jinping to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 11. President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on June 16–17 at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Kazakh presidential office announced, Trend reports.

During the visit, the two leaders are expected to hold high-level bilateral talks focused on strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China.

President Xi’s trip will also coincide with the second China–Central Asia Summit, set to take place on June 17 in Astana, with the participation of heads of state from across the region.