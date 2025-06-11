Kazakhstan invites Slovakia to join Middle Corridor development

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 11. Kazakhstan is inviting Slovakia to take part in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced during a joint press statement with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Trend reports.

"During our talks, we discussed the possibility of jointly harnessing the potential of one of the strategically important trade routes - the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor. I invited our Slovak partners to participate in this project, which can open up new opportunities for bilateral trade," he said.

President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan and Slovakia have wide-ranging prospects for cooperation across multiple sectors.

"Strengthening comprehensive ties is in the interest of both nations. Slovakia is a fast-developing country with steady economic growth. In this context, Kazakhstan is committed to further expanding its bilateral relations with Slovakia," he added.

The Middle Corridor connects China with Europe through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus, and Türkiye, offering an alternative to traditional trade routes. Its importance has grown amid shifting global supply chains and increased interest in diversified transit options.