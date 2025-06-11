Kazakhstan offers uranium supplies to Slovakia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 11. Kazakhstan is ready to supply Slovakia with oil, gas, uranium, food products, and other goods, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced during a joint media statement with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Trend reports.

Speaking after bilateral talks in Astana, Tokayev emphasized the importance of expanding economic cooperation between the two countries, calling Slovakia a "dynamically developing state with steady economic growth".

"In this context, Kazakhstan aims to further deepen bilateral relations," the president said. "We discussed ways to increase the volume of mutual trade. We place significant importance on strengthening investment cooperation".

Tokayev also highlighted the role of the Intergovernmental Commission in fostering ties and proposed elevating the level of its co-chairs to ministerial rank, underlining the need for more strategic oversight.

"We see promising opportunities for joint projects in energy, engineering, agriculture, digitalization, and tourism," he added.