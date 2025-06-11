Iran assesses its Kish gas field's potential to play pivotal part in easing gas crunch

Iran is gearing up to push the envelope on the Kish gas field development to help bridge the gap in its gas supply, Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad stated. The field is sitting on a gold mine, boasting reserves that stack up to four phases of the South Pars field. The proposals from local private companies are currently on the table for the project's development, as we weigh our options and consider the best path forward.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register