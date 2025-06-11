Iran gearing up to ramp up its nuclear power output capacity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Electricity output capacity of a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Iran will triple by March 2029, Vice President, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, the electricity output capacity of Iran's Bushehr NPP is set to hit the ground running at 3,000 megawatts.

Eslami said that currently, the first unit of this plant delivers 1,020 megawatts of electricity to the country's electricity grid.

Bushehr NPP’s first unit began operations in 2011 and was officially handed over to Iranian control by a Russian nuclear company in 2013. Since then, the unit has produced electricity at a maximum capacity of 1,000 megawatt-hours and has generated over 65 billion kilowatt-hours over a 10-year span.

Construction of the second and third units began in 2017 on a 50-hectare site. Once operational, each unit is expected to generate 1,057 megawatts of electricity. Their combined contribution could save about 10 million barrels of crude oil or 1.6 billion cubic meters of gas annually, while preventing seven million tons of pollutant emissions.

