Azerbaijani PM meets with President of Uzbekistan in Tashkent

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov, who is on an official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, met with the country’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev today, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told Trend.

During the meeting, Asadov conveyed greetings from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the Uzbek leader. Mirziyoyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and requested that his greetings be passed on to President Ilham Aliyev.

The leaders expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. They emphasized the importance of elevating these relations to a strategic partnership level. Discussions also focused on the prospects for bilateral cooperation in numerous areas of mutual interest.

Asadov congratulated Mirziyoyev on the historic achievement of Uzbekistan’s national football team, which secured a place in the FIFA World Cup for the first time.

