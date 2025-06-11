Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran warns to react to nuke program face-off

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11.​ Iran will not leave any confrontational step regarding its nuclear program unanswered, Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran has thrown down the gauntlet, declaring that when the chips are down and confrontation is on the horizon, it will surely take a bold step into the fray.

Eslami noted that Iran does not accept any behavior that is contrary to international law and norms. The claim that Iran has not fulfilled its obligations under its safeguard obligations is false.

The official said that there is no document or report indicating that Iran has obstructed the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in carrying out their legitimate duties or restricted inspections.

"Moving towards spreading inaccurate reports does not help resolve issues. On the contrary, it damages the image of the international organization. The number of inspections at Iran's nuclear facilities in 2023 and 2024 was unprecedented in the history of a country's nuclear program," he added.

The IAEA stated in its latest report that as of May 17, 2024, Iran had 408.6 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent. The amount of uranium enriched to 60 percent increased by 133.8 kilograms compared to the report given in February. The report considered that enrichment at this level was a short technical step to the 90 percent enrichment level (considered weapons-grade). The agency called on Iran to cooperate fully and effectively.

On June 10, several countries submitted a resolution to the IAEA condemning Iran's "failure to comply with its nuclear commitments". The resolution is expected to be put up for voting on June 11.

Iran also says that over the past year, 1,260 inspections have been carried out at 21 Iranian nuclear facilities, and no violations have been recorded.

