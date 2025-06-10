Azerbaijani public sector officials complete training on outcome-focused budgeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. On June 10, the next stage of the training program on implementation of results-based budgeting mechanism conducted by the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the World Bank was completed, Trend reports.

The information notes that the participants were awarded certificates upon completion.

During the training sessions held from February through June of this year, experts from the Ministry of Finance provided participants with a detailed overview of the legal and procedural framework of the results-based budgeting mechanism. In parallel, WB specialists conducted practical sessions focused on sector-specific applications and case analyses.

The training program was organized within the framework of the Swiss Government's project “Strengthening Medium-Term Budget Planning in Azerbaijan.” Employees of various state institutions participating in the sessions engaged in discussions with international experts on the preparation of budget proposals, analysis of these proposals, and strategies for improving quality.

Moreover, the training primarily covered four sectors in which the results-based and medium-term budgeting mechanism is being implemented in Azerbaijan — agriculture, education, environmental protection, and social welfare.

According to Andzs Ubelis, senior public sector specialist at the WB and team leader of the project, the training has encouraged a shift in the mindset surrounding budget preparation.

“We must move from the traditional approach that focuses on how much funding is required and what will be purchased, to a new perspective that emphasizes what outcomes will be achieved with public finances and what impact these outcomes will have,” he said.

