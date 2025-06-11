Azerbaijan spills beans on count of nation's active VAT payers

As of June 1, 2025, Azerbaijan boasted 818,500 active taxpayers, marking a 1.4 percent increase since the beginning of the year. The number of active VAT payers has seen a rise of 4.8 percent, climbing to 55,300. Furthermore, the number of active economic players has climbed by 3.8 percent, reaching a total of 225,700.

