Remittance inflows to Kyrgyzstan continue upward trend in April 2025

Photo: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan saw a rise in remittance inflows in April 2025, with most funds coming from CIS countries. A trickle of smaller amounts made their way from the U.S., Türkiye, and South Korea. In the first four months of the year, remittances shot through the roof, crossing the $1 billion mark, while outward transfers lagged behind like a tortoise in a race.

