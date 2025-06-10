Iran's Shahid Rajaee port posts growth in transit flows in recent months
Transit traffic via Iran's Shahid Rajaee Port has increased by 131% in the first two months of 2025, reaching over 381,000 tons, with sulfur, chemicals, and oil products being the primary cargo. This surge highlights the port's growing importance as a regional transit hub, bolstered by international collaborations, despite the tragic explosion in April that claimed 57 lives and left 1,200 injured.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy