Iran's Shahid Rajaee port posts growth in transit flows in recent months

Transit traffic via Iran's Shahid Rajaee Port has increased by 131% in the first two months of 2025, reaching over 381,000 tons, with sulfur, chemicals, and oil products being the primary cargo. This surge highlights the port's growing importance as a regional transit hub, bolstered by international collaborations, despite the tragic explosion in April that claimed 57 lives and left 1,200 injured.

