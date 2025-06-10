PASHA Bank Georgia nearly quintuples net income amid asset growth
PASHA Bank Georgia saw impressive growth in 2024, with net income increasing nearly 4.7 times to 5.18 million manat ($3 million), compared to 1.1 million manat ($647,000) in 2023. The bank's total assets surged by 27.9%, reaching 430.5 million manat ($253.2 million), while equity grew by 3.4% to 73.4 million manat ($43.1 million).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy