PASHA Bank Georgia nearly quintuples net income amid asset growth

PASHA Bank Georgia saw impressive growth in 2024, with net income increasing nearly 4.7 times to 5.18 million manat ($3 million), compared to 1.1 million manat ($647,000) in 2023. The bank's total assets surged by 27.9%, reaching 430.5 million manat ($253.2 million), while equity grew by 3.4% to 73.4 million manat ($43.1 million).

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register